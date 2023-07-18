18th Avenue feast promises 11 days of fun

No Brooklyn summer is complete without the Feast of Santa Rosalia, which returns Aug. 17.

The 11-day event on 18th Avenue between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway will offer plenty of food, rides, live music and entertainment. WCBS-TV reporter and native Sicilian Tony Aiello is the grand marshal.

Those with a sweet tooth can head over to 18th Avenue and 70th Street on Aug. 24 for Villabate Alba Bakery’s first annual cannoli-eating contest.

The feast ends Aug. 27 with a parade from 18th Avenue and 72nd Street to St. Dominic’s Church on Bay Ridge Parkway and 20th Avenue. The march begins at 2 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m.