Brooklyn postal worker indicted for $160,000 money order scam

From brooklyneagle.com

A Brooklyn woman stands accused of stealing more than $160,000 while working as a window clerk at a Bensonhurst post office.

Sherrin Saddler, 34, was arraigned on Thursday on an indictment charging her with second-degree grand larceny, official misconduct, and first-degree falsifying business records. The alleged theft took place between November 15, 2019, and July 30, 2020, at the Parkville Station post office.

“This defendant allegedly abused her position and betrayed the public trust for her own personal gain,” District Attorney Gonzalez stated. “A thorough investigation uncovered the extent of her alleged theft, and we will now seek to hold her accountable. Public corruption will not be tolerated in Brooklyn.”

The intricate scheme involved Saddler receiving cash from customers who purchased money orders. She would then void these money orders once the customers left, pocketing the cash. This was carried out 180 times, according to the indictment. In some instances, customers found their money orders bounced while others managed to remit the money orders to the addressee or vendor without issue.

The discrepancies surfaced when the money orders, after being cashed, were returned to the U.S. Federal Reserve for accounting. The audit revealed the money orders had been voided, leading USPS Inspectors to uncover the losses at the Parkville Station and initiate an investigation.

Special Agent in Charge Modafferi vowed to uphold the integrity of the Postal Service and its personnel, stating, “When a Postal Service employee decides to break the public’s trust and participates in criminal acts, USPS OIG Special Agents will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

Saddler was released without bail and is set to return to court on September 13.