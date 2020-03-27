Police Beat: Three men beat, rob man in Bay Ridge during morning commute, crook robs Bensonhurst bodega

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A 45-year-old man was attacked and robbed by three men near 81st Street and Fourth Avenue on March 22. According to reports, at around 6:22 a.m., the man was walking when the three crooks approached him and punched him. One of the attackers choked the victim and stole $234 worth of items from him. The three then fled eastbound on 81st Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the face. No arrests have been made.

COPS BUST ALLEGED MENACE

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly menacing a 49-year-old man at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue on March 21. Reports claim that at around 8:30 p.m., the two got into an argument when the suspect allegedly took out a knife and threatened to hurt the victim.

BAD NIGHTMARE

A 30-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men while on the R train headed towards Fourth Avenue and 95th Street on March 17. According to reports, at around 5:50 a.m., the man boarded the southbound train at Atlantic Avenue Barclay Center station and fell asleep. While sleeping, one of the crooks stole the victim’s iPhone from his pants pocket. He woke up and chased the crook when the other suspect swung a cane at his head. The two fled the station to an unknown location.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn. No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED IN ALLEGED ASSAULT ON WOMAN

A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 53-year-old woman on 79th Street between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue on March 16. Reports claim that at around 4:20 p.m., the suspect allegedly put both hands around the victim’s neck and strangled her.

JOY RIDE

A crook drove away with a vehicle belonging to a 32-year-old man that was parked on the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 79th Street on March 19. According to reports, on March 15 at around 5 p.m., the man parked the vehicle at the location. He then went back to the location at around 9:30 on March 19 when he saw that it was stolen. The victim told police that he had possession of both sets of keys. Police said there was no broken glass where the vehicle, which is worth nearly $3,000, was parked.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DASTARDLY DUO TRICK, ROB MAN

A 24-year-old man was robbed by two men in their mid-twenties pretending to be police near Bay 32nd Street and Bath Avenue on March 19. According to reports, at around 9:30 p.m., the man was walking home from a store when the crooks driving a black sedan turned on white flashing lights and stopped him. The crooks got out of the car, claimed to be immigration police and asked to see the victim’s papers. While the victim took out his wallet, one of the crooks grabbed it. The two ran into the card and fled the location.

No arrests have been made.

MAN IN BLACK ROBS BODEGA

A man in his mid-thirties wearing all black robbed a bodega at 14th Avenue and 86th Street on March 19. Reports claim that at around 12:15 a.m., the crook entered the store wearing a ski mask, walked behind the counter and punched the victim, a male employee, several times. The crook then fled the scene on a green bicycle.

No arrests have been made.

NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED

A 25-year-old man was attacked when trying to stop a fight between a male suspect in his twenties and a woman near 21st Avenue and Benson Avenue on March 20. According to reports, at around 5:30 p.m., the victim was home when he looked outside his window and saw his neighbors fighting. The man went downstairs and tried to stop the two from arguing. After getting into an argument with him, the suspect took out a sharp object and slashed him in the stomach. He then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED IN BOTTLE ATTACK ON MOTHER

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 65-year-old mother with a beer bottle inside a home near Shore Parkway and 20th Avenue on March 18. Reports claim that at around 5 a.m., the suspect allegedly showed up at his mom’s job and demanded she give him keys to the apartment. The man then allegedly got into an argument with her and threw the bottle at her face.

DIRTY LAUNDRY

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 66-year-old father inside a laundromat at 18th Avenue and 68th Street on March 18. According to reports, at around 3:15 p.m., the suspect allegedly went to the establishment to get money from his sister. When the father intervened, the man allegedly punched his father in his face, resulting in bruising to his left eye. He then fled in an unknown direction.