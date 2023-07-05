Elevators going up at 95th Street station

This should lift commuters’ spirits: The MTA will start building elevators at the 95th Street subway station later this summer.

As part of its 2020-2024 Capital Program, the authority is making 70 stations accessible to people with disabilities and modernizing 78 existing elevators.

An MTA representative told Community Board 10 on June 14 that two elevators will be installed at 95th Street – one from the street to the mezzanine and one from the mezzanine to the platform.

Renderings of the elevators underground. Renderings courtesy of MTA

Workers will also install ADA-compliant staircases, railings, platforms, restrooms and sidewalk ramps.

Utility work will start later this summer and mobilization begins in October, with the completion date to be determined.

The MTA rep said that during construction there will be weekend service diversions and occasional staircase closures. On Fourth Avenue and 95th Street, there will be temporary sidewalk and travel lane closures and a loss of parking. Access to businesses will be maintained.