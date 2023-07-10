FDNY shuts down Fifth Avenue e-bike shop

The FDNY said last week that it shut down Sky Bike Technology Inc. on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street.

The department said it found an excessive number of lithium-ion (LI) batteries – some illegally modified – inside the e-bike shop.

“The business’s basement also contained dozens of e-mobility devices, in addition to gas-powered mopeds w/fuel inside,” the FDNY said on Twitter.

Sky Bike Technology Inc. Image via Google Maps

E-bike store fires are on the rise this year. On June 20, four people died and two were hurt during a fire caused by LIs in lower Manhattan; in April a fire broke out in Sunset Park; and in February two firefighters were hurt battling a blaze in Dyker Heights.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh recently announced a partnership with the city’s small business services to spread the word about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

Photos courtesy of FDNY

“This is a true city partnership, and we are going to work together to make sure that our bike shops and our local businesses are aware of the real life dangers that these present,” Kavanagh said. “Lives are on the line, both of residents and of our members.”

New Yorkers concerned about battery locations can call 311.