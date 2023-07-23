Funeral held for 15-year-old murder victim

The family and friends of Faridun Mavlonov filled the Muslim Community Center in Sunset Park Thursday to pay final respects to the slain 15-year-old.

The James Madison H.S. student was shot in the back on 62nd Street near 20th Avenue Monday afternoon and died the next day.

NYPD Chief of Department James Essig said that before the shooting the 17-year-old suspect argued with another boy at FDR H.S. and the two agreed to meet later for a fistfight, according to the New York Post.

The mayor helps the slain teen’s family with the casket.

Mavlonov and his family emigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan 12 years ago.

“My grandson should be the last person to die by a bullet in New York City,” said the boy’s grandmother Umaro Kamalov.

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the mourners.

One of Faridun Mavlonov’s relatives hugs Mayor Adams. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

“There are too many guns on our streets,” he told them. “There’s too much violence among our younger people.”