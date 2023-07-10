Guardian Angel: Subway worker honored after saving man from tracks

The MTA honored subway cleaner Angel Oquendo June 1, the day after he made a heroic rescue in the 25th Street station.

The previous morning, Oquendo was nearby when a 54-year-old man fell onto the tracks after being punched. The brave worker pulled the victim to safety, notified police and pushed the Help Point button for assistance.

Cops arrested the alleged attacker, 27-year-old Charles Williams, at the 36th Street station.

Demetrius Crichlow, senior vice president of subways, gives a certificate of commendation to Angel Oquendo at the Union Street station. Also shown are NYC Transit Group Station officials Elisa Hamilton and Rolando Hernandez. Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

“Having employees like Angel is a testament to the great work that all NYC Transit employees do every day,” said Demetrius Crichlow, senior vice president of subways. “He was just going about his duties and didn’t look for any sort of acknowledgment. We appreciate him and everything that he does.”

“I thought this would be a normal day, but I saw someone who needed help so I did it,” Oquendo said. “I would do it again if I had to.”