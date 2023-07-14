Industry City appoints new director of events

From brooklyneagle.com

Braddock was previously with Madison Square Gdn.

Industry City, the 35-acre mixed-use complex com- prising on the Sunset Park waterfront, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amanda Braddock as the new director of events for the campus.

With more than 15 years of experience as an events and hospitality leader, Braddock will develop and spear- head a strategic vision for both private events and public programming at the campus.

Braddock will manage the property’s multiple des- ignated event spaces and oversee Industry City’s pro- gramming roster, including cultural festivals, trade shows, film screenings, professional talks, salsa nights, live music, food and beverage experiences, and more.

Previous events hosted at Industry City in- clude House of Yes’ City of Gods, Bar Convent Brook- lyn, Rooftop Films, Brooklyn Night Market, Cine Gear and Create & Cultivate. The campus also hosts private events, celebrations and brand pop-ups, and is used as a filming location.

Braddock previously held director of events titles at Madison Square Garden and the William Vale luxury hotel in Williamsburg. She also was a founding own- er and operator of Purslane, a sustainable catering and events company based in Brooklyn.

“Amanda is an important member of the Industry City team as we continue to plan programming that sup- ports the upper-floor business community we are culti- vating on campus,” said Jim Somoza, managing direc- tor of Industry City. “With her impressive background in hospitality, we know Amanda will expand Industry City’s presence as an epicenter of business, innovation culture and events in Brooklyn.”

“I am delighted to join such a passionate and vision- ary team at Industry City,” said Braddock. “The com- plex offers a unique atmosphere with immersive retail experiences, imaginative culinary offerings and unri- valed programming for tenants and visitors alike.