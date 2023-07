A 26-year-old man was shot to death on Seventh Avenue and 56th Street at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who was hit in the chest, was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Officials said three men fled the scene in a car, according to ABC 7 New York.

No arrests have been made.

Images via Citizen App.