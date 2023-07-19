New school finally rises at former Nathan’s site

If you walk or drive past the old Nathan’s Famous site on Seventh Avenue and 86th Street, you can view five floors of steel beams and cement flooring that form part of the superstructure of I.S. 322.

Nathan’s Famous occupied the site for decades.

The new school will accommodate 600 students in grades 6 to 8. The NYC School Construction Authority, which bought the property for $75 million in 2019, expects it to be ready by September 2024.

I.S. 322 is scheduled to open in September 2024. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

In December 2020, we wrote that it took construction crews only one year and 45 days to build the Empire State Building, which was then the world’s tallest building. In fact, the new Avid Hotel next door to I.S. 322 is already near completion and has a welcome sign in place.

Many area residents are concerned that when the hotel is finished the city may try to move in unvetted migrants from the southern border or encourage the operators to accept paid vouchers for unscreened homeless people.