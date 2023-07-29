Street co-named for neighborhood royalty

He was a prince of a guy!

Jimmy Prince will be remembered forever now that the corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 15th Street bears his name.

The longtime owner of Major Markets Prime Meats was 18 when he started working at the store in June 1949, according to local historian Charles Denson.

As owner, Prince kept the business open seven days a week. He retired in 2009 and later volunteered at the Coney Island History Project exhibit center. He died in 2021 at age 89.

Jimmy Prince waves from the doorway of Major Markets Prime Meats. Photo courtesy of Ari Kagan

“Jimmy was an amazing person – he was caring, generous and welcoming,” said Councilmember Ari Kagan, who sponsored the July 8 co-naming ceremony.

“Jimmy had a big heart for the community and never turned a customer away,” said Community Board 13 District Manager Eddie Mark. “He was there to help and volunteer after he retired from his store.”

The corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 15th Street is now Jimmy Prince Way. Photo courtesy of Ari Kagan