Teen artist’s work shown in halls of power

Bath Beach resident Anastasia Kril, who won this year’s Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 11th District, recently visited U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in Washington, D.C.

The LaGuardia H.S. student’s self-portrait, “Blossoming into Adulthood,” will be displayed in the Capitol for a year, along with the winning entries from all districts.

Anastasia Kril’s “Blossoming into Adulthood” is on display in the Capitol. Photos courtesy of Nicole Malliotakis

Malliotakis said Kril and second-place winner Cesar Angeles Montalvo, of Staten Island, “should be extremely proud of themselves.”

“Not only do their pieces showcase their fantastic artistic abilities, but they also tell personal stories of reflection, overcoming internal struggles, and their dreams for the future,” she said. “I’m delighted they chose to share their talents with us.”