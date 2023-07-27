Wild storm downs 50 borough trees

Winds clocked at 70 mph toppled trees onto cars and homes during Tuesday afternoon’s storm.

The Parks Department said more than 50 trees fell in Brooklyn, according to ABC 7.

FDNY, NYPD and NYCEM rushed to Bay Ridge Parkway between 19th and 20th avenues, where some of the worst damage was done. They made sure no one was trapped in cars and that residents could get in and out of their homes.

A tree collapsed on a van during the storm.Photos courtesy of FDNY Facebook

“We got reports of possible people trapped,” said EMS Assistant Chief Paul Miano. “We sent our rescue medics in to assess if people were trapped, and thankfully that was not the situation.”

Officials confer about the messy conditions.Photos courtesy of FDNY Facebook

FDNY said one person had minor injuries.

NYCEM Commissioner Zach Iscol said crews were clearing streets and assessing damage.

When a reporter asked if a tornado had struck, Iscol said, “The National Weather Service still has to do their assessment, but what they said is straight line winds up to 70 miles an hour.”

NYCEM Commissioner Zach Iscol speaks in Bensonhurst. Photo courtesy of NYCEM

Con Edison reported no power outages in the area.

Northbound N trains were delayed after debris fell on the tracks at the Bay Parkway station.

Assemblymember Lester Chang surveys the damage on Bay Ridge Parkway. Photo courtesy of Lester Chang Facebook

Branches litter the streetPhotos courtesy of FDNY Facebook