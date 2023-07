A 68-year-old woman in a wheelchair died Sunday after she was hit by a car on McDonald and Webster avenues.

Joyce Greenberg was crossing the street at 1:30 p.m. when a Lexus SUV struck her and pinned her underneath it. She died at Maimonides Medical Center.

Photos via Citizen App

The 73-year-old driver and his two passengers stayed at the scene.

No arrests have been made and cops are investigating.