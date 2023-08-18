A new chapter: Library set for fall debut

Put it in the books.

The new Sunset Park library on Fourth Avenue and 51st Street will open in November.

The neighborhood’s interim branch, which opened in May 2018 in the landmarked courthouse on Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street, will close Sept. 1 to prepare for the move.

Ground was broken for the new library in February 2019. The facility will have 21,000 square feet of space – almost twice the size of the old library at the same location. The building will also include 49 housing units.

Bookmobile service will be available on certain days outside the courthouse and the new library.