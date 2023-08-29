Brooklyn man gets 15 years for brutal stabbing attack

From brooklyneagle.com

A 43-year-old Dyker Heights man, Jianqing Chen, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years’ post-release supervision for the attempted murder of his ex-wife’s work colleague, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday.

The victim, with whom the defendant’s ex-wife carpooled to work, was found severely injured by his 16-year-old daughter after the attack in their driveway.



“This was a life-altering attack on a completely innocent man who was lucky to be found by his daughter,” Gonzalez said. “I am committed to keeping the people of Brooklyn safe from violence. With today’s sentence, the defendant has been found accountable for his actions.”

Chen was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated harassment on July 7, 2023, following a jury trial presided over by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Jane Tully.

According to evidence presented at the trial, between Feb. 1, 2022, and March 3, 2022, Chen made approximately 159 harassing phone calls and sent 500 text messages to his 34-year-old estranged wife, insulting and threatening her and her acquaintances.

Despite being separated since 2019, Chen showed up unannounced at his ex-wife’s Dyker Heights home and knocked on her window. The couple had been married for 10 years and shared two children.

The attack occurred on March 3, 2022, when Chen left his home on 68th Street and walked to the victim’s home on 67th Street. The victim, who arrived home around 6:15 p.m., was ambushed by Chen from behind in his shared driveway. Chen stabbed the victim multiple times in the neck, head, face, back

and arm, causing massive bleeding before fleeing the scene, cutting his own hand in the process.

The victim’s daughter found him a few minutes later, called 911, and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Chen later sought treatment at NYU Langone Hospital, where he falsely claimed to authorities that he had been robbed by two black men armed with a knife.



Following an investigation, Chen was arrested for the attack. His DNA was recovered from the knife found at the crime scene, and he was captured on surveillance video during the attack.



The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Han Zhang and Aleena Peerzada of the District Attorney’s Office’s Blue Zone Trial Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Kin Ng, chief of the Blue Zone.