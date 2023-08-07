Cops and communities celebrate as Night Out turns 40

Southern Brooklyn residents and the cops who protect them joined together Tuesday to mark the 40th annual Night Out Against Crime.

The fun included barbecues, rides, face-painting and much more.

Night Out promotes police-community partnerships that make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live, the NYPD said.

“Last night, communities across New York City came out in support of their police as we celebrated strong relationships while building new ones,” said Commissioner Edward Caban. “We all want the same thing — and together we will get there. Your NYPD is hard at work driving down crime and we will never let up.”

