Tigers kick off the season with two wins

For this spring season of PSAL flag football, the Fort Hamilton Tigers returned to the field with a whole new starting lineup after last year’s starting senior lineup graduated.

After playing receiver last season, senior Mehetsi Sanchez is taking over the all-important quarterback role, while last year’s signal caller Makaya Lucas is playing flag football as a freshman at Wagner College.

Former Fort Hamilton star player Ameera Jawad (FHHS ’19) has returned as an assistant coach along with Lynn Beraldsen, who continues to lead the team as its head coach.

The Tigers opened the season on the road at Gerritsen Beach, where they met the Dolphins of Leon H. Goldstein H.S. Playing the game to the last minute of the fourth quarter in a scoreless tie, the Tigers finally scored on a seven-yard pass from Sanchez to Ciara Genao. The same pair then repeated the pass play for a one-point conversion pass to win a 7-0 season opener.

Following the Goldstein game, the Tigers opened at home hosting the always tough Golden Knights from Madison H.S. Despite a pair of long receptions and an interception by freshman rookie Logaien Ali, the Tigers finished the first half in a scoreless tie with Knights.

Early in the second half, the Dolphins broke the tie as Natalye Portnaya hit Jesenia Velez on a screen pass that the speedy receiver delivered for a 70-yard touchdown for a 7-0 Madison lead.

It wouldn’t be until late in the fourth quarter that the Tigers would penetrate the Madison red zone. Once within the 20-yard line, Sanchez found Genao across the middle to make the score 7-6 due to a failed one-point conversion attempt.

With two minutes left, the Tigers made a final push as Sanchez connected with the sure-handed Abby Hom for a 10-yard touchdown. Hom’s score was followed by a one-point conversion pass reception by Crystal Garcia for the 13-7 fort Hamilton win.

Commenting on her touchdown reception to start the Tigers’ scoring, Genao said, “I had the rest of the receivers switch routes with me at the line since Madison knew our play.”

Calling an audible at the line and calling their next play in the huddle is a new tactic for the team this season, said Coach Beraldsen.

“We are building our future leaders of tomorrow by allowing them to make decisions on the field today,” Beraldsen said.