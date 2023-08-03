‘Gravesend’ cast parties as new season premieres

The cast of the 1980s-era mob drama “Gravesend”celebrated season two’s premiere at Floral Terrace in Long island June 29.

Stars Will DeMeo, Chazz Palminteri, Andrew Dice Clay, Armand Assante, Martin Kove, William Forsythe, Sofia Milos and Mario Cantone mingled with guests such as former N.Y. Mets and Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry and “The Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio.



Actress and singer Frances Mignano with actress Sophia Milos. Photo courtesy of Frances Mignano

The show has filmed at a number of famous Brooklyn locations, including Our Lady of Grace Church and the nowclosed Lenny’s Pizza.

The new season includes nine episodes and premiered June 30 on Amazon Prime. Each episode is available for purchase.