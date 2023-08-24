Man charged with murder in hammer attack

Cops arrested a man who allegedly killed a 43-year-old woman and injured her two children Wednesday.

Liyong Ye, 47, is accused of attacking Zhao Zhao, her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter with a hammer in an apartment on 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues at around 2:50 p.m. A report said he was covered in blood when he was arrested.

Zhao was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and her children are in critical condition.

Chief of Patrol John Chell speaks to the press. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Ye was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Image via Citizen App

Chief of Patrol John Chell said three families shared the apartment; Ye lived in one room with his 9-year-old son and the victims lived in another room. Chell said the defendant and the victims are not related.