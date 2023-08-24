Man charged with murder in hammer attack

Cops arrested a man who allegedly killed a 43-year-old woman and injured her two children Wednesday.
Liyong Ye, 47, is accused of attacking Zhao Zhao, her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter with a hammer in an apartment on 52nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues at around 2:50 p.m. A report said he was covered in blood when he was arrested.
Zhao was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and her children are in critical condition.
Ye was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Chief of Patrol John Chell said three families shared the apartment; Ye lived in one room with his 9-year-old son and the victims lived in another room. Chell said the defendant and the victims are not related.