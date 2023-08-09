Neighbors protest after migrants move into rec center

Asylum seekers were relocated to the Sunset Park Recreation Center on Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street this weekend.

At least 60 migrants were sleeping on cots in the building as of Saturday, according to Councilmember Alexa Avilés. They received supplies and information at tables outside.

Migrants received information and supplies outside the center. Photo courtesy of NYC Council 38 Facebook page

The site is under the control of New York City Emergency Management, which contracted with MedRite Urgent Care.

Though the center is closed to the public, the nearby pool is open.

Area residents and community leaders protested outside the building on Sunday, and Avilés blamed Mayor Eric Adams for the situation.

“This decision is the end of a long process of policy failures,” she wrote on Twitter. “The mayor has left us woefully uninformed and has refused to engage my office nor the community.”