Beachgoers who waited out an early downpour Saturday had plenty to see at the 31st annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest.

The competition, which was sponsored by the Alliance for Coney Island and Brooklyn Community Services, took place on the beach at West 12th Street.

SpongeBob SquarePants waves to passersby. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

Sculptures included popular characters such as Barbie and SpongeBob SquarePants.

First-place winners in four categories – adult group, family, individual and people’s choice – took home $250 in cash.

Giant turtles delight beachgoers. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

Artists work on their sculptures. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island