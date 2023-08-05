Suspect in dancer’s murder turns self in

A 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing dancer O’Shae Sibley at a gas station last weekend surrendered to police Friday, according to ABC News. His name has not been released.

Sibley and his friends drove to the Mobil station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P at around 11 p.m. on July 29, the New York Times reported. While dancing to music playing from their car, they were confronted by a group of males who objected to their behavior. A fight broke out and Sibley, 28, was stabbed in the torso. He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Sibley was black and gay and cops said his murder is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

“They murdered him because he’s gay, and because he stood up for his friends,” Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said in a Facebook video. “I tried to put pressure on the wound and there was blood squirting everywhere. They killed him.”

Blood stains the ground outside the gas station. Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

According to the New York Post, Pena also said, “[They were] screaming we Muslim and we don’t like gays!!!!! As we are innocently pumping gas and ya’ll decided to stab on one of us!!!”

Singer Beyoncé – whose music Sibley was reportedly dancing to when the confrontation began – posted the message “Rest in power, O’Shae Sibley” on her website.

Cops are investigating O’Shae Sibley’s murder as a potential hate crime. Sage O. Dumure Versailles Facebook page

Sibley’s memorial service will be held Aug. 8 at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, Pa.