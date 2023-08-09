Teen charged with dancer’s murder

The 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing dancer O’Shae Sibley at a Midwood gas station surrendered to police Friday, according to ABC News.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. Sibley was black and gay.

Sibley and his friends drove to the Mobil station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P at around 11 p.m. on July 29, according to the New York Times. While dancing to music playing from their car, they came into conflict with a group of males who allegedly objected to their behavior. A fight broke out and Sibley, 28, was stabbed in the torso. He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Cops are investigating O’Shae Sibley’s murder as a potential hate crime. Sage O. Dumure Versailles Facebook page

“They murdered him because he’s gay, and because he stood up for his friends,” Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said in a Facebook video. “I tried to put pressure on the wound and there was blood squirting everywhere. They killed him.”

According to the New York Post, Pena also said, “[They were] screaming we Muslim and we don’t like gays!!!!! As we are innocently pumping gas and ya’ll decided to stab on one of us!!!”

Singer Beyoncé – whose music Sibley was reportedly dancing to when the confrontation began – posted the message “Rest in power, O’Shae Sibley” on her website.

Sibley’s memorial service was held Aug. 8 at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia. Burial took place at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, Pa.