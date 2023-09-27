Boys High outruns Tigers to start season 

After a two-week layoff from their last pre-season game, the 0-0 Tigers of Fort Hamilton High School started their varsity season with a home opener against the 1-0 Kangaroos of Boys High on Saturday, Sept. 23. Besides competing with each other, both teams had to contend with a slippery rain-drenched field as Tropical Storm Ophelia hovered over Bay Ridge.
After the opening kickoff, Fort Hamilton quarterback Aidan Farley handed off to Manny King for a 40-yard run to start the Tigers’ first offensive push to the Kangaroos’ 30-yard line. From there, Farley went to the air to find August Porter in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown that was immediately nullified on an offensive pass interference call as the first quarter ended 0-0.
In the second quarter, Boys High opened up with their trademark ground game as quarterback Jalen Smith brought the Kangaroos to the 3-yard line where Jamie Henriques followed his blockers for the score. Henriques then put his team up 16-0 on a subsequent 65-yard punt return. After Fort Hamilton regained possession, Trey Marshall ran 42 yards downfield to give Farley a chance to score on a 10-yard quarterback keeper to make the score 16-8 at the end of the half.
After the Tiger defense held the Kangaroos from scoring on four attempts at the 15-yard line to start the third quarter, King once again exploded downfield to the 10-yard line. On the next play, Marshall followed by shedding tacklers up the middle to tie the game at 16-16.
With the game tied to start the fourth quarter, the Kangaroos intercepted a tipped pass that led to a subsequent touchdown on Smith’s 5-yard quarterback keeper to put Boys High ahead 24-16.
Still within reach of tying the game with six minutes to go, Farley marched his team to midfield until his pass was blocked for another interception. Starting at the 40-yard line, Smith handed off on a series of plays to Cassius Fraser until he finally crossed the goal line to make the final score 30-16 for Boys High’s second win of the season.
Councilman Justin Brannan attended the game and cheered the Tigers alongside Fort Hamilton Principal Kaye Houlihan. He also sponsored a pizza luncheon for the team after the game.
Fort Hamilton will hold its homecoming game Sept. 30 against DeWitt Clinton. The parents club will host a noon-to-5 p.m. barbecue fundraiser for the scheduled Varsity-JV doubleheader.