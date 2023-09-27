Boys High outruns Tigers to start season 

After a two-week layoff from their last pre-season game, the 0-0 Tigers of Fort Hamilton High School started their varsity season with a home opener against the 1-0 Kangaroos of Boys High on Saturday, Sept. 23. Besides competing with each other, both teams had to contend with a slippery rain-drenched field as Tropical Storm Ophelia hovered over Bay Ridge.

After the opening kickoff, Fort Hamilton quarterback Aidan Farley handed off to Manny King for a 40-yard run to start the Tigers’ first offensive push to the Kangaroos’ 30-yard line. From there, Farley went to the air to find August Porter in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown that was immediately nullified on an offensive pass interference call as the first quarter ended 0-0.

Councilman Justin Brannan and Fort Hamilton assistant coach Dom Delisi.

In the second quarter, Boys High opened up with their trademark ground game as quarterback Jalen Smith brought the Kangaroos to the 3-yard line where Jamie Henriques followed his blockers for the score. Henriques then put his team up 16-0 on a subsequent 65-yard punt return. After Fort Hamilton regained possession, Trey Marshall ran 42 yards downfield to give Farley a chance to score on a 10-yard quarterback keeper to make the score 16-8 at the end of the half.

August Porter (#2) looks on as teammate Manny King eludes two Boys High defenders.

After the Tiger defense held the Kangaroos from scoring on four attempts at the 15-yard line to start the third quarter, King once again exploded downfield to the 10-yard line. On the next play, Marshall followed by shedding tacklers up the middle to tie the game at 16-16.

With the game tied to start the fourth quarter, the Kangaroos intercepted a tipped pass that led to a subsequent touchdown on Smith’s 5-yard quarterback keeper to put Boys High ahead 24-16.

Manny Dimitrakios (#1) celebrates freshman teammate Trey Marshall’s first varsity touchdown.

Still within reach of tying the game with six minutes to go, Farley marched his team to midfield until his pass was blocked for another interception. Starting at the 40-yard line, Smith handed off on a series of plays to Cassius Fraser until he finally crossed the goal line to make the final score 30-16 for Boys High’s second win of the season.

Councilman Justin Brannan attended the game and cheered the Tigers alongside Fort Hamilton Principal Kaye Houlihan. He also sponsored a pizza luncheon for the team after the game.

Fort Hamilton will hold its homecoming game Sept. 30 against DeWitt Clinton. The parents club will host a noon-to-5 p.m. barbecue fundraiser for the scheduled Varsity-JV doubleheader.