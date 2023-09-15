Driver charged in deadly crash

A 66-year-old woman died and her 2-year-old granddaughter was hurt Tuesday after they were hit by a car on Bath and 25th avenues.

Xia Ying Chen was pushing the child in a stroller at 1 p.m. when they were hit by a pick-up truck driven by 56-year-old Faheem Shabazz, cops said.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Chen was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. The girl was in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

Chen was pushing her granddaughter in a stroller when they were hit. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Shabazz, who stayed at the scene, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to yield to a pedestrian.