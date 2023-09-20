Flags burned outside 74th Street home

A teen allegedly burned a Pride flag and a Ukrainian flag outside a home on 74th Street near Fourth Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cops said the suspect is between 16 and 18 years old, around 200 pounds, with black hair and a medium complexion and build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black lettering across the front, a black sleeveless vest jacket, dark jeans, brown boots and a black hat.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.