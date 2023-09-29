Greeks bear cultural gifts at annual festival

Volunteers did their best to serve festivalgoers. Photos courtesy of Evans Kotsis

Crowds flocked to Ridge Boulevard last weekend for Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church’s annual three-day cultural festival. Unfortunately, Tropical Storm Ophelia showed up too.

Friday’s good weather allowed festivalgoers to enjoy music, dancing, rides, games and food, but rain limited the attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

Elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, stopped by during the weekend.

Evans Kotsis with Mayor Eric Adams. Photos courtesy of Evans Kotsis Photos courtesy of Evans Kotsis

“The weather may have put a damper on our gyros, but not our spirit,” said Evans Kotsis, a parish council member who helped organize the event.

People partied in tents during the wet weekend. Photos courtesy of Evans Kotsis

