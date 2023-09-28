Lonestar closes after 15 years

Last call!

Lonestar Sports Bar & Grill, at 8703 Fifth Ave., has closed.

The pub’s last football Sunday was Sept. 24.

“It’s been a great 15-year run for us, filled with good times and memories that will last forever in our hearts,” the owners said on social media. “We have hosted many birthday parties, graduations, weddings, and let’s not forget our cancer fundraisers.”

The owners also gave a hint about the future.

“When 1 door closes, another opens,” they wrote. “Stay tuned for our next venture; we may be down on this avenue, but we are not out.”