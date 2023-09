A 19-year-old moped driver died Saturday after colliding with a tractor trailer on Fourth Avenue and 39th Street.

Josue Mardoqueo Vicente Yac was driving south on Fourth Avenue at 2:30 a.m. when the trailer hit him while turning right on 39th Street.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Vicente Yac was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

The other driver left the scene but later went to a precinct and told cops he was involved in the collision. He hasn’t been charged and the incident is under investigation.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC