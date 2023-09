A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after he slammed into a car on Third Avenue and 51st Street Aug. 30.

Cops said Waki Knight was driving north at 12:50 p.m. when he lost control, slid and hit a Honda Civic driven by 26-year-old Justin Vargas.

Waki Knight died after crashing his motorcycle into a Honda Civic in Sunset Park. Images via Citizen App

Knight was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

Cops arrested Vargas for not having a license.

The incident is under investigation.