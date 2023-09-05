NJ Housewives keep it real at Maimonides Park

It was the fourth installment of the Battle for Brooklyn as the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” All Stars took on the staff of Maimonides Health Aug. 30 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

“Brooklyn’s Own” radio DJ Joe Causi hosted the charity softball game as “RHONJ” team captain Dolores Catania challenged Maimonides EVP and COO Judy Bachman and her Health Care Heroes.

For this annual event that raises money for the hospital’s breast cancer treatment center, more than 5,000 fans came out to see the housewives and their husbands beat the hospital staff 7-4.

Thanking the fans for their support, Catania also told fans how much the Maimonides staff meant to her after treating her for a breast cancer condition a few years ago.