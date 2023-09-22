Runners honor slain cop for 35th year

Xaverian H.S. hosted the 35th annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run Sept. 17.

Hoban, a Xaverian graduate, was murdered in the line of duty in 1988 while working in Manhattan North Narcotics. He was 26.

The P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run is a beloved Bay Ridge tradition. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

This year’s event included five-mile and 5K runs, a Kids’ Dash and an awards ceremony.

Hoban’s brother Martin thanked runners and organizers for keeping the tradition alive.

“It’s become more than just a race to remember my brother,” he said. “It’s become a community event where it brings all kinds of people together.”

The Police Alumni of Xaverian manage a memorial scholarship fund in Hoban’s name.

“The sun always shines for P.O. Chris Hoban ’80,” the school said on Facebook. “God bless Chris, God bless the NYPD, and God bless all those that come out each and every year to honor Chris’ ultimate sacrifice and keep his legacy alive with their support for a scholarship in his name. 35 years strong.”

