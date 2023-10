Cops are trying to determine the identity of an elderly man who was beaten by unknown attackers on Fifth Avenue and 38th Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The victim, who is thought to be in his early 70s, is in critical condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.