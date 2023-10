A 19-year-old man was critically injured Sunday after his bicycle collided with a car on 13th Avenue and 73rd Street.

The man was riding south at 12:45 p.m. when he was hit by a BMW going east, cops said. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

The car veered onto the sidewalk following the collision. Image via Citizen

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and was not arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.