Man charged with assaulting teen near school

Cops arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of attacking a 13-year-old boy outside IS 201 on 12th Avenue and 80th Street Sept. 28.

Hassan Saab allegedly punched the teen in the chest and neck at around 3 p.m. and fled in a black sedan, cops said.

According to the New York Post, the boy and his friends got into a fight with two other kids while playing basketball. The other kids then called their family, prompting Saab to show up and attack the 13-year-old, the paper said.

Two days later, Saab and a group of people carrying baseball bats allegedly went to the boy’s Bensonhurst home and yelled anti-Asian slurs, the Post reported.

Saab was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.

The 13-year-old’s father, Ting Duo Lei, was also charged with assault after allegedly hitting Saab with a shovel during the second incident.

Parents and elected officials held a large rally outside PS 264 in Bay Ridge Oct. 12 to condemn bullying and to protest the arrest of Duo Lei, who says he fought in self-defense.