New discount store opens on Fifth

A new DII Discount store opened Oct. 4 in the former Flamingo Furniture building at 5109 Fifth Ave.

According to the Sunset Park BID, DII will be open past the start of the new year and will offer deals on holiday gifts and decorations. After that the owners will begin major improvements and reopen as a full-service, multi-story retail location.

The store is stocked with holiday decorations.

“As a trusted source of deals in Brooklyn for more than 40 years, it’s especially satisfying to see DII make such a significant investment in our community,” said BID Executive Director David Estrada. “I can tell you people were lined up to get access when they opened their doors on October 4th.”

The new shop is in the former Flamingo Furniture building. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID