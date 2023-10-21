Police Beat: Masters of magnetism hit Target; Chair flies during BK brouhaha

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Gravesend.

MOVING TARGET

Two crooks with a magnet key stole $2,230 in property from locked shelves in the Shore Parkway Target at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 20.

BURGER BATTLE

Cops nabbed a 41-year-old woman who allegedly threw a chair at a woman in Burger King on 86th and Bay 29th streets at 11:37 p.m. on Sept. 19.

GRAB BAGS

A thief stole a 41-year-old woman’s shopping bags on 86th and Bay 16th streets at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

PUSHY PUNKS

Two males pushed a 43-year-old woman and stole her bag on Ridge Boulevard and 65th Street at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 24. The bag contained $1,500.

IN THE REAR-VIEW

A thief stole a car on Shore Road and 99th Street Sept. 21. Another car was stolen on Colonial Road and 67th Street the next day.