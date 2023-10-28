Street co-named for firefighter who made ultimate sacrifice 

A Marine Park street corner was co-named last week for a native son who died doing what he was born to do.

Four years ago firefighter Steven Pollard fell 50 feet to his death while trying to rescue people from a multi-car accident at the Mill Basin Bridge on the westbound side of the Belt Parkway.

The 30-year-old was stationed at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie.

On Oct. 22, family members, friends, FDNY personnel and elected officials gathered at the corner of Avenue S and East 35th Street to dedicate Firefighter Steven Pollard Way.

Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse and members of the Pollard family hold the new street sign. Photos courtesy of John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse introduced the legislation that got the street co-named.

Pollard’s sister-in-law Nicole told the crowd that the family was grateful to see him honored in the community where he grew up.

“He was taken from us far too soon, but I know he will continue to serve as an inspiration to all,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens.