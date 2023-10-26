Two charged with hate crimes for 86th Street attack

Cops arrested two men who allegedly attacked and harassed three men on 86th Street near Fourth Avenue Oct. 11.

The victims – 18, 19 and 21 years old – had yelled something to the effect of “Free Palestine,” according to CBS 2. Nine people approached them and made anti-ethnic and anti-religious statements, and members of the group allegedly punched and kicked the 18-year-old, cops said.

Gabi Zaibak, 28, and Eddie Zaibak, 26, were charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

The investigation is ongoing.