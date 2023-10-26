Two charged with hate crimes for 86th Street attack

By

Surveillance image of the suspects. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Cops arrested two men who allegedly attacked and harassed three men on 86th Street near Fourth Avenue Oct. 11.

The victims – 18, 19 and 21 years old – had yelled something to the effect of “Free Palestine,” according to CBS 2. Nine people approached them and made anti-ethnic and anti-religious statements, and members of the group allegedly punched and kicked the 18-year-old, cops said.

Gabi Zaibak, 28, and Eddie Zaibak, 26, were charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles