Vernikov arrested on gun charge after rally

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a pro-Palestine rally at Brooklyn College Thursday afternoon.

Cops said the butt-end of a handgun was seen sticking out of the front of the lawmaker’s pants.

After reviewing photos on social media, police contacted her.

Vernikov then went to the 70th Precinct with her attorney and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. She surrendered her gun and permit license and received a desk appearance ticket. Cops said she did not menace or injure anyone at the rally.

It is illegal in New York State to have a firearm at sensitive locations such as protests or school grounds, according to the New York Post.