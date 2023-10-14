Window-painting contest returns

As this year’s Ragamuffin Parade fades into memory, we can now look forward to the Bay Ridge Community Council’s 71st annual painting competition.

For many years, it was known as the Halloween Art Window Painting Contest, but it has been rechristened as the Fall Art Poster and Window Painting Contest.

According to BRCC Executive Secretary Maria Makrinos, the event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a rain date of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Kids paint windows during a previous contest. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Several generations of young artists from elementary, middle and high school have participated in this splendid program that publicly displays their creative talent and personal achievement. I recall former City Councilman Vinnie Gentile telling me that as a student he had a chance to paint on one of the Bay Ridge storefronts.

A gold medal-winner from a previous year.

Only fourth-graders submit posters, while students from fifth grade through high school get to paint on windows. All participants receive either gold, silver or bronze medals plus certificates at an awards assembly usually held at Fort Hamilton H.S.

Kids paint windows during a previous contest. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

Makrinos and her committee of volunteers are encouraging merchants who would like paintings on their storefronts to contact her ASAP at 917-731-4861 or by email at mariamakrinos@gmail.com.

***

The prediction of heavy rains and winds for Saturday, Oct. 7 caused the Brooklyn Federation of Italian American Organizations to cancel its 41st annual Brooklyn Columbus Day Parade.

Consul General of Italy at New York Fabrizio Di Michele. Photo courtesy of Consulate of Italy at NY

Four luminaries had been chosen as grand marshals: former Democratic County Leader Frank Seddio; Fabrizio Di Michele, consul general of Italy at New York; City Councilman Justin Brannan and P.S. 177 Principal Helen Stern. I believe this is the first time the parade along 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst was canceled.