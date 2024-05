The NYPD Harbor Unit and the New York Marine Rescue Center checked on a gray seal pup that visited Denyse Wharf near the Verrazzano Bridge April 24.

The seal was behaving normally and did not appear to be injured, according to NYC Parks’ Urban Park Rangers.

A seal pup visited Denyse Wharf last week. Photos courtesy of Shannon O’Rourke

“This time of year, we have young seals hauled out throughout the area,” the rescue center said. “We encourage people to keep their distance as they are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.”

