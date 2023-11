Rite Aid will close its store at 6201-23 Fourth Ave. on Dec. 10.

The pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy last month and is shutting down 150 stores nationwide. Other sites on the list are 185 Kings Highway, which closed Sept. 21, and 2002 Ave. U.

The store at 185 Kings Highway closed in September. Image via Google Maps

“A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” said a Rite Aid spokesperson.