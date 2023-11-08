Blowouts put quick end to election night suspense

Three Democrats and a Republican won by big margins in southern Brooklyn City Council races Tuesday night.

Democratic Councilman Justin Brannan defeated Republican Councilman Ari Kagan in the newly mapped 47th District, which includes Bay Ridge, Coney Island and parts of Bath Beach and Dyker Heights.

Justin Brannan Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

With 97.76 percent of scanners reporting, Brannan had 11,148 votes (58.17 percent) and Kagan had 7,916 (41.31), with 100 votes (0.51) going to write-in candidates.

It was the only council race in the city between two current members.

Democrat Susan Zhuang beat Republican Ying Tan and Conservative Vito LaBella in the 43rd District, which now includes parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.

Susan Zhuang Photo courtesy of Susan Zhuang Facebook

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Zhuang had 4,722 (58.53), Tan had 2,122 (26.30) and LaBella had 1,174 (14.55).

Democratic Councilwoman Alexa Avilés won re-election in the 37th District over Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Alexa Avilés Photo courtesy of Alexa Avilés Facebook

The redrawn district includes parts of Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Park Slope, Red Hook and Sunset Park.

With 98.57 percent of the votes counted, Aviles had 5,633 (65.72) and Rodriguez had 2,871 (33.50).

Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov defeated Democrat Amber Adler and Team Trump Party candidate Igor Kazatsker in the 48th District, which includes Brighton Beach, Brightwater Towers, Homecrest, Luna Park, Manhattan Beach, Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Trump Village.

Inna Vernikov Photo courtesy of Inna Vernikov Facebook

With 96.61 percent of scanners reporting, Vernikov had 8,098 votes (67.15), Adler had 2,918 (24.20) and Kazatsker had 975 (8.09).