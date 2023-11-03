Brewery’s taproom closes next week

After 10 years, it’s closing time for the taproom at the Coney Island Brewery, 1904 Surf Ave., which will serve its last drinks Nov. 9.

A closing party will be held Nov. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m.

“To our cherished community partners, and to every incredible guest who has visited our taproom over the past 10 unforgettable years, there are not enough words to encapsulate our gratitude,” the owners said on Instagram. “Whether you danced like a mermaid in the streets, rocked out to live performances, or shared a tale or two over a pint, you’ve made our journey truly special – THANK YOU for the countless memories.”

Photo courtesy of Coney Island Brewery

Although the taproom is shutting down, the brewery will still offer Mermaid Pilsner and Merman IPA in bars, restaurants and retail locations across New York.