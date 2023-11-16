Cemetery’s new education center gets $500K

Four state legislators have provided $500,000 to help Green-Wood Cemetery fund its new education and welcome center.

The 20,400-square-foot space on Fifth Avenue and 25th Street is scheduled for completion in 2025. The two-story, L-shaped structure will wrap around the cemetery’s landmarked Weir Greenhouse and will have room for educational programs, a research center, meetings and events.

Renderings of Green-Wood Cemetery’s education and welcome center, which is scheduled to open in 2025. Renderings: Architecture Research Office (ARO)

State Sens. Iwen Chu and Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymembers Robert Carroll and Marcella Mitaynes earmarked $125,000 each in state funds to support the cemetery’s capital campaign to raise $34 million for the project.

State legislators provided $500,000 for the center. Photo courtesy of Green-Wood Cemetery

Green-Wood President Richard Moylan thanked them for their support.

“Their commitment to Green-Wood’s capital campaign for the education and welcome center is a testament to their dedication to preserve the history and culture of our community and educate future generations,” he said.