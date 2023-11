A firefighter was injured while battling a three-alarm blaze at Stop & Stor on 63rd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues Oct. 22.

The fire started at 12:25 p.m. and was under control by 1:42 p.m.

FDNY said 138 firefighters and EMS personnel rushed to the four-story facility. They found 300 e-bikes in the building.

The injured firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at NYU Langone–Brooklyn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.