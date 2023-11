A 46-year-old man died after two cars hit him on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 37th Street Nov. 13.

Mohammed Hossain was struck by a Honda CRV as he crossed the street shortly after 10:30 p.m. A second car hit him when he fell to the ground. Both drivers fled.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

Hossain was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.