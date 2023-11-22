Kids make floats for school’s parade

It’s their big pre-Thanksgiving event!

Our Lady of Grace students will parade their own floats in the school’s gym Wednesday morning.

Grades one through four designed balloon characters and, as part of a STEAM project, grades five through eight created the floats. They learned how to code robots to drive them through the gym.

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy

The kids were inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and read “Balloons Over Broadway” to learn about its history.

Teacher Stephanie Campanella said the pupils are using their skills and creativity to explore real-world challenges.

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy

“The older students are actively learning to solve complex problems and they are using knowledge of computer operations in programming and coding,” she said.